Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Short Interest Down 9.0% in December

Alamo Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALG) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 291,300 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the November 28th total of 320,100 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 95,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALG shares. Sidoti boosted their target price on Alamo Group from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Dougherty & Co lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alamo Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $124.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.65, a current ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $115.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.77. Alamo Group has a 12-month low of $74.56 and a 12-month high of $129.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by ($0.34). Alamo Group had a return on equity of 13.07% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm had revenue of $271.83 million for the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Alamo Group will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Weiss Gary sold 25,205,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total transaction of $29,742,500.62. 3.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ALG. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Alamo Group by 5.0% during the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 15,190 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,306 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. 94.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alamo Group

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, including boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

