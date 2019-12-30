Alchemint Standards Price Up 10.6% Over Last Week (SDS)

Alchemint Standards (CURRENCY:SDS) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 30th. One Alchemint Standards token can now be bought for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. Alchemint Standards has a market cap of $183,260.00 and approximately $3,412.00 worth of Alchemint Standards was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Alchemint Standards has traded up 10.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013776 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.04 or 0.00192746 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $97.17 or 0.01333871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000626 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000184 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00025273 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00123527 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Alchemint Standards Profile

Alchemint Standards’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 317,946,798 tokens. Alchemint Standards’ official Twitter account is @Alchemint_SDS and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Alchemint Standards is /r/Alchemint and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Alchemint Standards is alchemint.io/#/home. The official message board for Alchemint Standards is medium.com/@alchemintsdt.

Buying and Selling Alchemint Standards

Alchemint Standards can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Bilaxy and Switcheo Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemint Standards directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Alchemint Standards should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemint Standards using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

