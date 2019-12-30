Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) Trading Down 1.8%

Algoma Central Co. (TSE:ALC)’s stock price was down 1.8% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$12.97 and last traded at C$13.00, approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 6,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$13.24.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$13.27. The stock has a market cap of $505.28 million and a PE ratio of 10.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.90.

Algoma Central (TSE:ALC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.16). The business had revenue of C$167.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$188.20 million. Equities analysts forecast that Algoma Central Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 15th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a boost from Algoma Central’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Algoma Central’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.70%.

About Algoma Central (TSE:ALC)

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers on the Great Lakes – St. Lawrence Waterway in Canada. It operates in six segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, Investment Properties, and Corporate. The company operates 12 self-unloading bulk carriers and 8 gearless bulk carriers; and owns and manages seven double-hull product tankers for the transportation of liquid petroleum products throughout the Great Lakes, the St.

