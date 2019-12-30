All Sports (SOC) Price Up 1% Over Last Week

All Sports (CURRENCY:SOC) traded down 3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on December 30th. All Sports has a total market cap of $4.81 million and $73,951.00 worth of All Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, All Sports has traded up 1% against the dollar. One All Sports coin can now be bought for about $0.0032 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $24.43, $51.55 and $50.98.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00038034 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $442.91 or 0.06046809 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000469 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00029818 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00036622 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001887 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002573 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0901 or 0.00001230 BTC.

All Sports Coin Profile

All Sports (CRYPTO:SOC) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. All Sports’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,499,865,882 coins. All Sports’ official Twitter account is @allsportschain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for All Sports is www.allsportschain.com. The official message board for All Sports is medium.com/@allsports.

All Sports Coin Trading

All Sports can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as All Sports directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade All Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy All Sports using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

