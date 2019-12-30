Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) Expected to Post Earnings of $3.91 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will report earnings of $3.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.70 to $4.03. Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $2.56 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full year earnings of $14.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.40 to $14.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $17.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.50 to $18.04. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.49. Allegiant Travel had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm had revenue of $436.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Allegiant Travel from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on Allegiant Travel from $206.00 to $219.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on Allegiant Travel from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $186.00 price objective on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $172.08.

In other Allegiant Travel news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 60,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.14, for a total transaction of $9,936,531.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $464,537,234.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 14,092 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.81, for a total transaction of $2,392,962.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,847,476 shares in the company, valued at $483,529,899.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALGT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,885,795 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $270,613,000 after buying an additional 61,271 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,339,656 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after buying an additional 17,691 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its position in Allegiant Travel by 25.8% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 230,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,541,000 after buying an additional 47,292 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 3.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 230,258 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,042,000 after buying an additional 8,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Allegiant Travel by 5.1% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 185,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,563,000 after buying an additional 9,041 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALGT traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $177.52. The stock had a trading volume of 2,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,217. The company has a 50-day moving average of $172.35 and a 200 day moving average of $154.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.91. Allegiant Travel has a 12-month low of $98.18 and a 12-month high of $183.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 21st. Allegiant Travel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.00%.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 15, 2019, it operated a fleet of 79 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

