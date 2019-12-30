Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Short Interest Update

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,950,000 shares, a growth of 7.1% from the November 28th total of 1,820,000 shares. Approximately 4.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 861,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

In related news, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total transaction of $203,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ADS. Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 7.1% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,189 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter worth about $523,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 2.2% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 39,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,436,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 6.4% during the second quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 22.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

ADS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Wolfe Research set a $125.00 target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Edward Jones downgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Alliance Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $160.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $142.64.

NYSE:ADS opened at $110.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $106.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $127.42. Alliance Data Systems has a twelve month low of $99.20 and a twelve month high of $182.95. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.65.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The business’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alliance Data Systems will post 16.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.69%.

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

