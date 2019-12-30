Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $71.27 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) will announce $71.27 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $79.29 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $21.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 238.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $225.77 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $209.57 million to $265.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $436.47 million, with estimates ranging from $378.37 million to $481.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $70.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.14 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 485.73% and a negative return on equity of 52.88%. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 3284.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.56) earnings per share.

ALNY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.28.

In other news, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 8,404 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $882,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $427,350. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Maraganore sold 49,456 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.45, for a total value of $3,929,279.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 239,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,024,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 206,773 shares of company stock worth $18,988,930 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALNY. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% in the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,409 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 70.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 66.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 720 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association lifted its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 50,033 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,630,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALNY stock opened at $117.54 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.25 and its 200 day moving average is $87.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.47. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $65.81 and a 1-year high of $125.72.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system/ocular diseases.

