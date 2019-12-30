Alpha Coin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $23,339.00 (APC)

Alpha Coin (CURRENCY:APC) traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 30th. Alpha Coin has a market cap of $12,478.00 and approximately $23,339.00 worth of Alpha Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Alpha Coin has traded 23.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Alpha Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including STEX and Crex24.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Grin (GRIN) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013365 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0449 or 0.00000613 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003171 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00001233 BTC.

MARK.SPACE (MRK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded 19.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Alpha Coin Token Profile

Alpha Coin uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 22nd, 2016. Alpha Coin’s total supply is 65,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 33,511,882 tokens. Alpha Coin’s official website is alpha-coin.io. Alpha Coin’s official Twitter account is @AlphacoinTokens.

Buying and Selling Alpha Coin

Alpha Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Alpha Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

