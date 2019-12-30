Altium (ASX:ALU) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Altium Limited (ASX:ALU) shares rose 0.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as A$36.38 ($25.80) and last traded at A$36.14 ($25.63), approximately 181,912 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 866,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$35.93 ($25.48).

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$34.99 and its 200-day moving average price is A$33.96. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.46.

About Altium (ASX:ALU)

Altium Limited develops and sells computer software for the design of electronic products in the United States and internationally. It operates through Board and Systems, Electronic System Solutions, and Cloud Applications segments. The company offers printed circuit board (PCB) design software products, including Altium Designer, a PCB design tool; CircuitStudio, a professional PCB design tool; CircuitMaker, a community based PCB design tool for makers, hobbyists, and DIYers community; and NEXUS, an agile PCB design for teams, as well as embedded products, such as TASKING tools for embedded software development.

