Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (NYSE:ACH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Get Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Shares of ACH opened at $8.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.00 and a beta of 0.95. Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $11.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 139.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,993 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H during the third quarter worth $81,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 9.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,591 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 75.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 27,599 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 11,905 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H by 78.4% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 65,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as alumina-related products, such as alumina hydrate, alumina-based chemical products, and gallium.

See Also: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H (ACH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aluminum Corp. of China Limited ADR Class H and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.