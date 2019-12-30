Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD) Sets New 1-Year High at $145.80

Amadeus FiRe AG (ETR:AAD) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as €145.80 ($169.53) and last traded at €145.60 ($169.30), with a volume of 2361 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €145.60 ($169.30).

Separately, Warburg Research set a €165.00 ($191.86) price objective on Amadeus FiRe and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $756.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20. The business has a fifty day moving average of €121.78 and a 200 day moving average of €113.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.17, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

About Amadeus FiRe (ETR:AAD)

Amadeus FiRe AG provides specialized personnel services in Germany. The company operates in two segments, Temporary Staffing/Interim and Project Management/Permanent Placement; and Training. It offers personnel services for professionals and executives in the fields of accounting, office, banking, and IT.

