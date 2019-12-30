AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) Stock Price Down 3.8%

Shares of AmBase Co. (OTCMKTS:ABCP) traded down 3.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25, 37,389 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 67% from the average session volume of 22,352 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

Get AmBase alerts:

AmBase (OTCMKTS:ABCP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

AmBase Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ABCP)

AmBase Corporation does not have significant operations. Previously, it invested in a real estate development property in New York, New York; and owned, operated, and managed a commercial office building. AmBase Corporation was incorporated in 1975 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida.

See Also: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for AmBase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmBase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.