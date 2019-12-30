American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) Short Interest Down 8.2% in December

American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,120,000 shares, a drop of 8.2% from the November 28th total of 1,220,000 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 336,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

In other American Financial Group news, CEO Carl H. Lindner III sold 200,000 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.31, for a total value of $21,462,000.00. Also, Director James E. Evans sold 4,440 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.09, for a total transaction of $479,919.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,666 shares in the company, valued at $12,610,427.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,204,440 shares of company stock worth $37,001,920. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of American Financial Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,588,773 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $880,093,000 after acquiring an additional 219,643 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $1,228,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 296,872 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,018,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of American Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $7,199,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of American Financial Group by 5.3% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 21,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AFG opened at $109.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. American Financial Group has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $111.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.84.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.30. American Financial Group had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Financial Group will post 8.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of American Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.