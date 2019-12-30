American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Short Interest Update

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 6,570,000 shares, an increase of 9.1% from the November 28th total of 6,020,000 shares. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

AMH stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $25.98. 10,434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,143,588. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52-week low of $19.33 and a 52-week high of $27.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.14 and a 200-day moving average of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.60.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 2.03%. The company had revenue of $298.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.87%.

AMH has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on American Homes 4 Rent from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. American Homes 4 Rent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $123,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $129,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.95% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

