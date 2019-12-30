American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) Receives $223.83 Average Target Price from Analysts

American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $223.83.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AMT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $218.00 price objective (up from $216.00) on shares of American Tower in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $238.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. KeyCorp set a $242.00 price objective on American Tower and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on American Tower from $236.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th.

Get American Tower alerts:

In other American Tower news, SVP Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.78, for a total transaction of $206,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 34,949 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $7,898,474.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 212,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,977,992. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,404 shares of company stock valued at $29,380,550 in the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in American Tower by 192.3% during the second quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in American Tower by 136.5% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $228.02 on Friday. American Tower has a 52-week low of $153.93 and a 52-week high of $242.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $214.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $217.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of $101.00 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 27.12% and a net margin of 20.58%. American Tower’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Tower will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.