American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,390,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the November 28th total of 4,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 938,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

AWK stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $122.73. The company had a trading volume of 7,357 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $129.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.51. The stock has a market cap of $22.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.06.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that American Water Works will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.61%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,855,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,535,240,000 after purchasing an additional 174,708 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 5.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,396,801 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,786,029,000 after buying an additional 827,507 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,374,832 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,164,635,000 after buying an additional 271,977 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 17.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,771,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,017,533,000 after buying an additional 1,293,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4.5% during the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,584,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $569,553,000 after buying an additional 196,138 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.