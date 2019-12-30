Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ABC Bancorp is a bank holding company. “

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on ABCB. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $53.00 target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.60.

ABCB traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $42.71. 10,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,550. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94. Ameris Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $29.97 and a fifty-two week high of $44.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.64 and a beta of 1.49.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $225.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Ameris Bancorp will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider James A. Lahaise sold 37,781 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $1,624,583.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,971,937. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 46.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 19,283 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 6,102 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,012,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Ameris Bancorp by 345.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 91,988 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 71,351 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,452,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Ameris Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

