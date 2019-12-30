Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) to report earnings of $0.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphenol’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.90 and the highest is $0.92. Amphenol posted earnings of $1.05 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Amphenol will report full year earnings of $3.66 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.63 to $3.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.87 to $4.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Amphenol.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 28.19%. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on APH. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Amphenol from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amphenol presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.43.

NYSE APH traded down $0.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $107.81. 3,605 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 904,609. Amphenol has a 52-week low of $74.95 and a 52-week high of $109.32. The firm has a market cap of $32.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.53%.

In other Amphenol news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 72,334 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.68, for a total value of $7,282,587.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,072. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 60,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.59, for a total transaction of $6,095,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,265. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 595,760 shares of company stock valued at $60,558,282 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 82.2% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 266 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 714 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the period. 94.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors worldwide. It operates through two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

