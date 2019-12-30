AmsterdamCoin Price Reaches $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (AMS)

AmsterdamCoin (CURRENCY:AMS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 30th. AmsterdamCoin has a market capitalization of $18,363.00 and approximately $25.00 worth of AmsterdamCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, AmsterdamCoin has traded 2.3% higher against the dollar. One AmsterdamCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges including YoBit and CoinExchange.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get AmsterdamCoin alerts:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded down 40.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin Coin Profile

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 14th, 2015. AmsterdamCoin’s total supply is 81,469,427 coins and its circulating supply is 50,201,886 coins. AmsterdamCoin’s official Twitter account is @amsterdam_coin. The official website for AmsterdamCoin is amsterdamcoin.com.

Buying and Selling AmsterdamCoin

AmsterdamCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AmsterdamCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AmsterdamCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy AmsterdamCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for AmsterdamCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AmsterdamCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.