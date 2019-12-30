Analysts Anticipate Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to Announce $0.17 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT) to announce $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ashford Hospitality Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. Ashford Hospitality Trust posted earnings per share of $0.18 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Ashford Hospitality Trust will report full year earnings of $1.18 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.22. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.03 to $1.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ashford Hospitality Trust.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AHT shares. Deutsche Bank set a $5.00 price objective on Ashford Hospitality Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.38.

Shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.78. 4,206 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 487,790. The firm has a market cap of $286.42 million, a P/E ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.41. Ashford Hospitality Trust has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $5.89. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.89.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.63%. This is an increase from Ashford Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ashford Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.05%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHT. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Ashford Hospitality Trust by 1,035.7% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 11,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $37,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the second quarter worth about $50,000. 59.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing opportunistically in the hospitality industry in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

