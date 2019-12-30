Analysts Anticipate Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to Post $0.41 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Associated Banc Corp (NYSE:ASB) to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Associated Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.39. Associated Banc reported earnings per share of $0.50 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 18%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Associated Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Associated Banc.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $312.55 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 21.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ASB shares. Stephens set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Associated Banc and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America set a $19.00 target price on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Associated Banc from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $22.00 price target on shares of Associated Banc and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.57.

ASB stock opened at $22.03 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.67. Associated Banc has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $23.83. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is a positive change from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

In related news, EVP David L. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $435,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,835 shares in the company, valued at $1,521,704.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John A. Utz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.48, for a total transaction of $40,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 56,745 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,137.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 50,281 shares of company stock valued at $1,086,936. 2.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,489,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,620,000 after buying an additional 187,513 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Associated Banc by 167.4% during the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,840,627 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Associated Banc during the 2nd quarter worth $35,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Associated Banc by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,314,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,795,000 after acquiring an additional 17,713 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. boosted its holdings in Associated Banc by 49.4% during the third quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 1,074,586 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,760,000 after acquiring an additional 355,331 shares during the period. 73.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. Its Corporate and Commercial Specialty segment offers deposit and cash management solutions, such as commercial checking and interest-bearing deposit products, cash vault and night depository services, liquidity solutions, payables and receivables solutions, and information services; and lending solutions, including commercial loans and lines of credit, commercial real estate financing, construction loans, letters of credit, leasing, asset based lending, and loan syndications.

