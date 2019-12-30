Analysts Anticipate AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) Will Post Earnings of $11.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $11.91 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for AutoZone’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $11.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $12.17. AutoZone reported earnings per share of $11.49 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that AutoZone will report full-year earnings of $66.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $65.61 to $66.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $72.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $70.72 to $74.82. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover AutoZone.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $14.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $13.74 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.45% and a negative return on equity of 96.86%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $13.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of AutoZone to $1,278.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AutoZone from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AutoZone currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,250.40.

In other AutoZone news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total transaction of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,783 shares in the company, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.0% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Cleararc Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.7% in the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 1.6% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 4.6% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of AutoZone by 2.8% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AZO traded down $15.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1,187.21. The stock had a trading volume of 15,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 238,579. The firm has a market cap of $28.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.62. AutoZone has a 12 month low of $798.41 and a 12 month high of $1,274.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1,190.30 and a 200 day moving average of $1,134.66.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

