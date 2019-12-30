Analysts Anticipate Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post $7.94 EPS

Equities analysts expect Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) to announce $7.94 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Twenty Seven analysts have provided estimates for Biogen’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $6.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $9.32. Biogen reported earnings of $6.99 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Biogen will report full year earnings of $33.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $31.92 to $34.53. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $32.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $27.27 to $42.31. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Biogen.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $9.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.27 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $7.40 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BIIB shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Biogen from $250.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Biogen from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Svb Leerink upgraded shares of Biogen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $256.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Biogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Biogen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $288.40.

BIIB stock traded down $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $297.04. 390,242 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,768,810. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $295.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $252.34. Biogen has a 12 month low of $215.77 and a 12 month high of $344.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.08.

Biogen announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Saturday, December 21st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the biotechnology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Biogen news, Director Brian S. Posner sold 1,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.35, for a total value of $308,429.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,988.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. United Bank raised its position in Biogen by 41.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 2,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in Biogen by 3.0% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 83,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,493,000 after acquiring an additional 2,394 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Biogen by 2.7% in the second quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 2,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in Biogen by 6.2% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 31,958 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Biogen by 57.5% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 144,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,841,000 after acquiring an additional 52,825 shares in the last quarter. 87.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM for the treatment of plaque psoriasis.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biogen (BIIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.