Analysts Anticipate BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $462.38 Million

Equities analysts predict that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will post $462.38 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $450.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $468.36 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $353.21 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 30.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $1.71 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.72 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.25. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 1.35% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The firm had revenue of $461.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $455.78 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised BioMarin Pharmaceutical from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Nomura cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.41.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $85.59 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $79.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.10. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $62.88 and a 52 week high of $100.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 3.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.51 billion, a PE ratio of -259.36 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.60, for a total transaction of $776,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,070 shares in the company, valued at $25,380,632. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $312,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,940 shares of company stock valued at $1,690,465. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter. Partner Investment Management L.P. now owns 29,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 233,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,708,000 after purchasing an additional 12,168 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 60,880 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,103,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 295,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

