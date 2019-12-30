Analysts Anticipate Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to Post $0.27 EPS

Citizens Community Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the two analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation. Citizens Community Bancorp’s rating score has improved by 40.1% from 90 days ago as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Analysts have set a twelve-month consensus price target of $13.50 for the company and are expecting that the company will post $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Citizens Community Bancorp an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citizens Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ:CZWI opened at $12.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Citizens Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $10.52 and a fifty-two week high of $12.75. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 million, a PE ratio of 18.01 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.25.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 7.04%. The business had revenue of $15.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.60 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 298,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,986 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares during the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $645,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its stake in Citizens Community Bancorp by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 361,808 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares during the last quarter. 48.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Citizens Community Bancorp

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, commercial, and agricultural banking products and services in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money-market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

