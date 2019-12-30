Analysts Anticipate Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) Will Post Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) will post earnings of $0.24 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Devon Energy’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.19. Devon Energy reported earnings per share of $0.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 140%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Devon Energy will report full-year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $1.37. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $2.28. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Devon Energy.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 6.37% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on DVN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Global Securities downgraded Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Devon Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.09.

In other news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.01, for a total value of $33,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 43,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $967,889.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Devon Energy by 26.1% during the second quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 309,006 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,811,000 after purchasing an additional 63,989 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 85,184 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 9,651 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $217,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 315,943 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,602,000 after buying an additional 71,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,565,633 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,729,000 after buying an additional 73,083 shares during the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DVN opened at $25.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. Devon Energy has a 52-week low of $19.72 and a 52-week high of $35.39. The company has a market cap of $9.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.91%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 12,900 gross wells. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

