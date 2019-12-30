Analysts Anticipate IBM (NYSE:IBM) Will Announce Earnings of $4.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that IBM (NYSE:IBM) will report $4.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for IBM’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.67 to $4.71. IBM reported earnings of $4.87 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, January 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IBM will report full year earnings of $12.80 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.78 to $12.81. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $13.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.00 to $13.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for IBM.

IBM (NYSE:IBM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The technology company reported $2.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.01. IBM had a return on equity of 67.12% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IBM. Zacks Investment Research raised IBM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Nomura dropped their price objective on IBM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $169.00 price objective on IBM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on IBM from $157.00 to $152.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of IBM in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IBM currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.80.

IBM stock traded down $1.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $133.38. 104,582 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,202,193. IBM has a 12 month low of $111.69 and a 12 month high of $152.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $134.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.41. The company has a market capitalization of $119.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 7th. IBM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IBM. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in IBM by 2.2% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 36,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,298,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in IBM by 5.7% during the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,924 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Little House Capital LLC purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at approximately $894,000. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC raised its position in IBM by 12.3% during the third quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in IBM during the third quarter valued at approximately $249,000. 55.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IBM Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated technology and services company worldwide. Its Cognitive Solutions segment offers a portfolio of enterprise artificial intelligence platforms, such as analytics and data management platforms, cloud data services, talent management, and industry solutions primarily under the Watson Platform, Watson Health, and Watson Internet of Things names.

