Analysts Anticipate Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) Will Post Earnings of $1.42 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) to announce earnings of $1.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Ingersoll-Rand’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the highest is $1.43. Ingersoll-Rand reported earnings per share of $1.32 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand will report full-year earnings of $6.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $6.41. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $6.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.25. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingersoll-Rand.

Get Ingersoll-Rand alerts:

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 billion. Ingersoll-Rand had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IR. UBS Group began coverage on Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ingersoll-Rand from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 price target on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised Ingersoll-Rand from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.38.

In other news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 3,887 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $524,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,116,935. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.00, for a total transaction of $961,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 99,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,780,675. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 282,049 shares of company stock valued at $37,930,655. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IR. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 2,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Pennsylvania Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 1,885 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 5,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. 79.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:IR opened at $134.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 billion, a PE ratio of 23.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Ingersoll-Rand has a 52-week low of $89.09 and a 52-week high of $138.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.40.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Ingersoll-Rand’s payout ratio is 37.79%.

Ingersoll-Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingersoll-Rand (IR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingersoll-Rand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingersoll-Rand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.