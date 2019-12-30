Analysts Anticipate Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) to Post $0.19 EPS

Shares of Riverview Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVSB) have been assigned an average broker rating score of 2.00 (Buy) from the one analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12-month consensus price objective of $8.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.19 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Riverview Bancorp an industry rank of 40 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Riverview Bancorp alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

NASDAQ RVSB traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 621 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,827. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.63 million, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Riverview Bancorp has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $8.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 27.79%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This is an increase from Riverview Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. Riverview Bancorp’s payout ratio is 23.68%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RVSB. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of Riverview Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $83,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Riverview Bancorp by 305.0% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 7,625 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Riverview Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $87,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Riverview Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.91% of the company’s stock.

Riverview Bancorp Company Profile

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Recommended Story: 52- Week Highs



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Riverview Bancorp (RVSB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Riverview Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riverview Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.