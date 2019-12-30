Analysts Expect Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Will Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Addus Homecare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) will report earnings of $0.67 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Addus Homecare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.71. Addus Homecare reported earnings of $0.55 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.8%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Addus Homecare will report full year earnings of $2.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Addus Homecare.

Get Addus Homecare alerts:

Addus Homecare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.13. Addus Homecare had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $169.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.25 million. Addus Homecare’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis.

ADUS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Addus Homecare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Stephens began coverage on shares of Addus Homecare in a report on Monday, October 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Addus Homecare from $96.00 to $107.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Addus Homecare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

In other news, Director Mark L. First sold 690,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.55, for a total transaction of $56,959,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,580,915.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Poff sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.36, for a total transaction of $690,880.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 26,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,266,172.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 716,363 shares of company stock worth $59,321,866 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Addus Homecare during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in Addus Homecare in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Addus Homecare by 160.7% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADUS stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $95.99. The stock had a trading volume of 3,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,920. The company has a quick ratio of 5.07, a current ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of -0.16. Addus Homecare has a 12 month low of $57.94 and a 12 month high of $96.24.

About Addus Homecare

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addus Homecare (ADUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addus Homecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addus Homecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.