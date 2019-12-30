Analysts Expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $107.32 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) to announce $107.32 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Denny’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $109.47 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $104.99 million. Denny’s posted sales of $159.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 32.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Denny’s will report full year sales of $534.89 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $532.54 million to $537.03 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $418.02 million, with estimates ranging from $401.67 million to $427.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Denny’s.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $124.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.62 million. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 18.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DENN shares. Maxim Group raised Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Denny’s in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. TheStreet lowered Denny’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.50.

Shares of DENN traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $19.86. 14,970 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 452,384. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.05. Denny’s has a fifty-two week low of $15.88 and a fifty-two week high of $23.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.43.

In other news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 58,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total value of $1,138,057.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,691.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,391,010 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $43,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,020 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 206.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,076,609 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $24,509,000 after buying an additional 725,669 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $11,931,000 after buying an additional 58,670 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 412,773 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,475,000 after buying an additional 20,494 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 341.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 380,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after buying an additional 294,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Company Profile

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 26, 2018, it operated 1,709 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants, including 1,578 restaurants in the United States; and 131 in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, the Philippines, Honduras, Costa Rica, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, the United Kingdom, El Salvador, and Guatemala.

