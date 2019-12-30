Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) to Post $0.13 EPS

Brokerages predict that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Exelixis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.07 and the highest is $0.19. Exelixis posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 64.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full-year earnings of $0.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.92 to $0.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $0.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.96. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.12. Exelixis had a net margin of 64.05% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $271.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, December 13th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Exelixis from $23.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.40.

In other Exelixis news, CMO Gisela Schwab sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.99, for a total transaction of $799,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Morrissey sold 26,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total value of $465,588.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 156,667 shares of company stock worth $2,674,118. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 3.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 283,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,010,000 after acquiring an additional 8,551 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 107.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 28,681 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis during the third quarter valued at about $185,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 174.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 305,778 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,408,000 after acquiring an additional 194,446 shares during the period. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 139.1% during the second quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 53,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EXEL traded down $0.41 on Monday, hitting $17.72. 134,297 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,008,554. The company has a current ratio of 6.89, a quick ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average of $18.87. Exelixis has a twelve month low of $15.02 and a twelve month high of $25.31. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.78.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

