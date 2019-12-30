Analysts Expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Will Post Earnings of $0.16 Per Share

Equities analysts expect MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) to report earnings of $0.16 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for MaxLinear’s earnings. MaxLinear reported earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MaxLinear will report full year earnings of $0.79 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.79 to $0.80. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $0.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow MaxLinear.

Get MaxLinear alerts:

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $80.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.04 million. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. MaxLinear’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on MaxLinear in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital set a $21.00 price objective on MaxLinear and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut MaxLinear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.86.

In other MaxLinear news, VP Michael J. Lachance sold 15,935 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total value of $320,930.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $377,685.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 10,400 shares of MaxLinear stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $209,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $415,814.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,735 shares of company stock valued at $1,359,263 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MXL. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 11.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,233,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $239,866,000 after buying an additional 1,049,438 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,845,986 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $160,471,000 after buying an additional 107,186 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in MaxLinear by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,688,078 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $86,449,000 after buying an additional 34,198 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,101,994 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,043,000 after purchasing an additional 32,854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in MaxLinear by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,271,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,447,000 after acquiring an additional 19,948 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXL traded down $0.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $21.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,201. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.56. MaxLinear has a twelve month low of $16.47 and a twelve month high of $28.70. The company has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

About MaxLinear

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers range of semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

Read More: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MaxLinear (MXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MaxLinear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxLinear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.