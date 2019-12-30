Analysts Expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.08 Per Share

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report ($1.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Novavax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.39) to ($0.60). Novavax reported earnings per share of ($2.60) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novavax will report full-year earnings of ($5.40) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.81) to ($4.83). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.58) to ($2.42). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Novavax.

Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.98) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.40) earnings per share.

NVAX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Novavax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Novavax from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novavax in a report on Thursday, October 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.50 price target on shares of Novavax in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Novavax in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.17.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Novavax in the 2nd quarter valued at $197,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,428 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 3,118 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 5,917 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Novavax by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 92,344 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 13,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, A.R.T. Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novavax during the 2nd quarter worth $435,000. 26.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Novavax stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,547 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,082. Novavax has a 12-month low of $3.54 and a 12-month high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $106.04 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.97.

Novavax, Inc, together with its subsidiary, Novavax AB, a late-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of vaccines to prevent serious infectious diseases. The company's lead vaccine candidates include ResVax, a respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) fusion (F) protein recombinant nanoparticle vaccine with aluminum phosphate as an adjuvant that is in Phase III clinical trial to protect infants from RSV disease through maternal immunization; and NanoFlu, which is in Phase II clinical trial for treating seasonal influenza in older adults.

