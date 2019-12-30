Analysts Expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.27 Billion

Equities research analysts forecast that Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) will post sales of $1.27 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.73 billion to $4.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $4.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.03 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Perrigo.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.39%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share.

PRGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on Perrigo from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Perrigo from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus raised Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.80.

In related news, EVP Grainne Quinn sold 2,050 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total transaction of $100,614.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,546.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald Craig Janish sold 2,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $120,957.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $299,699.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,774 shares of company stock valued at $347,865 over the last 90 days. 7.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Perrigo by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,911,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,572,000 after purchasing an additional 819,399 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 6.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,031,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,099,000 after buying an additional 571,800 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 89.7% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,194,000 after buying an additional 1,750,000 shares during the last quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 7.3% during the third quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 2,375,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,782,000 after acquiring an additional 160,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Perrigo by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,529,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,814,000 after acquiring an additional 7,836 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PRGO traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $51.78. 12,336 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 969,094. Perrigo has a 12-month low of $37.70 and a 12-month high of $57.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.83.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. Perrigo’s payout ratio is currently 18.46%.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

