Analysts Expect Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $312.07 Million

Analysts expect that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will report $312.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $309.81 million and the highest is $314.00 million. Twilio reported sales of $204.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year sales of $1.12 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.11 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.39 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative net margin of 26.20% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. The business had revenue of $295.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $287.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. Twilio’s revenue was up 74.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have commented on TWLO shares. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Twilio from $155.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Twilio from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.25.

NYSE:TWLO traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $97.79. 2,295,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,157,489. The company has a market capitalization of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.24 and a beta of 1.14. Twilio has a 1-year low of $80.13 and a 1-year high of $151.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 9.57 and a quick ratio of 9.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $99.54 and a 200 day moving average of $119.16.

In other news, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 15,327 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.42, for a total transaction of $1,539,137.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.04, for a total transaction of $58,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 197,749 shares of company stock worth $20,283,718 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in shares of Twilio by 195.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 233 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in Twilio by 94.6% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Banco de Sabadell S.A bought a new position in Twilio in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in Twilio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Twilio by 153.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 330 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

