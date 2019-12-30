Analysts Expect Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $12.78 Million

Analysts predict that Zynex Inc. (NYSE:ZYXI) will report $12.78 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $12.66 million. Zynex posted sales of $9.34 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full year sales of $44.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $43.97 million to $44.21 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $60.21 million, with estimates ranging from $56.51 million to $63.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NYSE:ZYXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The company had revenue of $11.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.06 million.

ZYXI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Zynex in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th.

Shares of NYSE:ZYXI traded down $0.13 on Friday, reaching $7.92. The company had a trading volume of 3,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 242,768. Zynex has a twelve month low of $2.60 and a twelve month high of $13.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.23.

Zynex, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets medical devices to treat chronic and acute pain; and activate and exercise muscles for rehabilitative purposes with electrical stimulation. It offers NexWave, a dual channel, multi-modality interferential current, transcutaneous electrical nerve stimulation (TENS), and neuromuscular electrical stimulation device; NeuroMove, an electromyography triggered electrical stimulation device; InWave, an electrical stimulation product for the treatment of female urinary incontinence; and TENSWave, a dual channel TENS device.

