Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Chewy (CHWY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Chewy (NYSE: CHWY) recently:

12/11/2019 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

12/10/2019 – Chewy was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Chewy Inc. operates as an online pet retailer. The Company offers pet products which include dry and wet food, toys, mats, biscuits, vitamins and supplements. Chewy Inc. is based in Dania Beach, United States. “

12/10/2019 – Chewy had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $38.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

12/9/2019 – Chewy had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co.

12/5/2019 – Chewy was upgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

12/2/2019 – Chewy had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $30.00 price target on the stock.

11/11/2019 – Chewy is now covered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CHWY stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $28.49. 864,854 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,942,132. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.32. Chewy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.68 and a fifty-two week high of $41.34.

Get Chewy Inc alerts:

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chewy Inc will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star acquired 41,521 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.94 per share, with a total value of $994,012.74. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 15,671 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $439,414.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 153,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,907.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 276,197 shares of company stock worth $7,744,564.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,796,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Chewy during the 2nd quarter worth $115,212,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the second quarter worth $599,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Chewy in the third quarter worth $199,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chewy during the second quarter valued at $17,730,000.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.