Analysts Set $28.00 Price Target for Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL)

Shares of Piedmont Lithium Limited (NASDAQ:PLL) have been assigned a consensus broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $28.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Piedmont Lithium an industry rank of 183 out of 255 based on the ratings given to related companies.

Get Piedmont Lithium alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLL. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Piedmont Lithium from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLL opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.58. Piedmont Lithium has a fifty-two week low of $5.81 and a fifty-two week high of $14.00.

Piedmont Lithium Company Profile

Piedmont Lithium Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Piedmont lithium project covering a landholding of 1,092 acres in the Carolina Lithium Belt, North Carolina. The company was formerly known as WCP Resources Limited and changed its name to Piedmont Lithium Limited in August 2017.

See Also: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Piedmont Lithium (PLL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Piedmont Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piedmont Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.