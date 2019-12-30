Analysts Set ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) Price Target at $30.00

ASE Technology Holding Co Ltd (NYSE:ASX) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ASX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ASE Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of ASE Technology from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of ASE Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ASE Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of ASE Technology in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of ASX traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 600 shares, compared to its average volume of 428,639. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a PEG ratio of 9.21 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.65. ASE Technology has a 12-month low of $3.46 and a 12-month high of $5.70.

ASE Technology (NYSE:ASX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter. ASE Technology had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 7.20%. Analysts expect that ASE Technology will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ASE Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $282,000. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ASE Technology during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,212,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 130.8% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 71,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 40,280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of ASE Technology by 15.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,528,249 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after buying an additional 202,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

About ASE Technology

ASE Technology Holding Co, Ltd. provides a range of semiconductors packaging and testing, and electronic manufacturing services (EMS) in the United States, Taiwan, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers packaging services, including flip-chip ball grid array (BGA), flip-chip chip scale package (fcCSP), advanced chip scale packages (aCSP), quad flat packages, thin quad flat packages, bump chip carrier and quad flat no-lead (QFN) packages, advanced QFN packages, plastic BGAs, high-band package on package, and 3D chip packages; stacked die solutions in various package types; and copper wire and silver bonding solutions, as well as module-based solutions.

