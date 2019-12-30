Analysts Set BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) PT at GBX 239.45

Shares of BT Group – CLASS A (LON:BT.A) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 239.45 ($3.15).

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BT.A shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 290 ($3.81) to GBX 260 ($3.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.68) price objective on shares of BT Group – CLASS A in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 220 ($2.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 330 ($4.34) target price on BT Group – CLASS A and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, HSBC decreased their target price on BT Group – CLASS A from GBX 240 ($3.16) to GBX 225 ($2.96) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 22nd.

In other news, insider Simon Lowth acquired 106,856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 204 ($2.68) per share, for a total transaction of £217,986.24 ($286,748.54).

LON:BT.A opened at GBX 193.96 ($2.55) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.39 billion and a PE ratio of 8.05. BT Group – CLASS A has a fifty-two week low of GBX 157.67 ($2.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 243.40 ($3.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 231.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 193.99 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 189.27.

BT Group plc provides communications services worldwide. Its Consumer segment sells telephones, baby monitors, and Wi-Fi extenders through high street retailers, online BT Shop, and Website BT.com; and offers home phone, copper and fiber broadband, TV, and mobile services in various packages. The company's EE segment offers 2G, 3G, and 4G mobile network services; broadband, fixed-voice, and TV services; and postpaid and prepaid plans, and emergency services network.

