Analysts Set Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) Target Price at GBX 231.75

Cairn Energy PLC (LON:CNE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 231.75 ($3.05).

CNE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 272 ($3.58) to GBX 268 ($3.53) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC dropped their target price on shares of Cairn Energy from GBX 205 ($2.70) to GBX 195 ($2.57) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cairn Energy to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 194 ($2.55) to GBX 246 ($3.24) in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.89) target price on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, October 17th.

Shares of LON:CNE opened at GBX 202.20 ($2.66) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 184.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 176.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.07. Cairn Energy has a 12 month low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 12 month high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

