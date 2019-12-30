Analysts Set Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) Target Price at $62.00

Cedar Fair, L.P. (NYSE:FUN) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.00.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush set a $60.00 target price on shares of Cedar Fair and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Fair from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st.

Cedar Fair stock opened at $55.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. Cedar Fair has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $64.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.48. The company has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48.

Cedar Fair (NYSE:FUN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by ($0.12). Cedar Fair had a negative return on equity of 528.93% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $714.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cedar Fair will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 4th were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Cedar Fair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.93. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.72%. Cedar Fair’s payout ratio is 123.84%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 22.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 209,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,989,000 after purchasing an additional 8,974 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 506,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,166,000 after purchasing an additional 32,120 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 12,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cedar Fair by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 537,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,620,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.94% of the company’s stock.

Cedar Fair Company Profile

Cedar Fair, L.P. owns and operates amusement and water parks, and hotels in the United States and Canada. The company operates approximately 11 amusement parks, 2 outdoor water parks, 1 indoor water park, and 4 hotels. Its amusement parks include Cedar Point located on Lake Erie between Cleveland and Toledo in Sandusky, Ohio; Knott's Berry Farm near Los Angeles, California; Canada's Wonderland near Toronto, Canada; Kings Island near Cincinnati, Ohio; Carowinds in Charlotte, North Carolina; Dorney Park & Wildwater Kingdom in Allentown, Pennsylvania; Kings Dominion located near Richmond, Virginia; California's Great America located in Santa Clara, California; Valleyfair located near Minneapolis/St.

