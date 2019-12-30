Analysts Set Cobham plc (LON:COB) Price Target at GBX 132.20

Shares of Cobham plc (LON:COB) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 132.20 ($1.74).

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COB shares. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Cobham in a report on Tuesday, December 10th.

LON COB opened at GBX 164.20 ($2.16) on Friday. Cobham has a 52-week low of GBX 96.38 ($1.27) and a 52-week high of GBX 171.20 ($2.25). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 159.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion and a PE ratio of -86.42.

About Cobham

Cobham plc provides a range of technologies and services to commercial, defense, aerospace, space, and security markets in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Australia, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Communications and Connectivity, Mission Systems, Advanced Electronic Solutions, and Aviation Services.

