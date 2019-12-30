Analysts Set Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) Target Price at GBX 385.50

Shares of Crest Nicholson Holdings PLC (LON:CRST) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 385.50 ($5.07).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CRST. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 370 ($4.87) to GBX 355 ($4.67) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 407 ($5.35) target price (up from GBX 396 ($5.21)) on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Friday, September 27th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Crest Nicholson in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 340 ($4.47) to GBX 300 ($3.95) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Crest Nicholson from GBX 390 ($5.13) to GBX 385 ($5.06) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Get Crest Nicholson alerts:

Crest Nicholson stock opened at GBX 432.40 ($5.69) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.47, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 0.88. Crest Nicholson has a 1 year low of GBX 322.60 ($4.24) and a 1 year high of GBX 469 ($6.17). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 394.03 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 375.01.

Crest Nicholson Company Profile

Crest Nicholson Holdings plc builds homes in the United Kingdom. It develops apartments, houses, regeneration schemes, and garden villages; and commercial properties. The company serves first-time buyers, families, and investors. Crest Nicholson Holdings plc was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Chertsey, the United Kingdom.

See Also: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Crest Nicholson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crest Nicholson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.