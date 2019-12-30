Analysts Set Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) PT at €17.60

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (ETR:LHA) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €17.60 ($20.47).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LHA. Credit Suisse Group set a €20.25 ($23.55) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €15.50 ($18.02) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €12.00 ($13.95) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €16.50 ($19.19) target price on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th.

Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €16.41 ($19.08) on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €17.05 and a 200-day moving average price of €15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion and a PE ratio of 5.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.04. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 12-month low of €12.58 ($14.63) and a 12-month high of €23.66 ($27.51).

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company operates through Network Airlines, Eurowings, and Aviation Services. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 287 destinations in 86 countries. The Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of 197 destinations in 62 countries.

