Analysts Set Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) Price Target at $55.77

Energizer Holdings Inc (NYSE:ENR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.77.

ENR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Energizer from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Energizer from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Energizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Energizer in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Energizer from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Energizer by 4,626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 576,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,103,000 after purchasing an additional 563,856 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Energizer in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Energizer by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after buying an additional 7,582 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Energizer by 16.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 694,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,244,000 after acquiring an additional 98,785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Energizer by 30.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.74% of the company’s stock.

Energizer stock opened at $50.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.64. Energizer has a 52 week low of $32.54 and a 52 week high of $53.03.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $719.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $712.79 million. Energizer had a return on equity of 47.23% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 57.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Energizer will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. Energizer’s payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Energizer

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

