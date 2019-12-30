Analysts Set Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) Price Target at $20.83

Shares of Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.83.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Knowles from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $22.00 price objective on Knowles and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine cut Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum set a $23.00 target price on shares of Knowles and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th.

In related news, COO Daniel J. Giesecke sold 22,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total value of $471,105.75. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 41,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,862.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 20,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.75, for a total value of $462,484.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,510 shares in the company, valued at $6,563,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,121 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Knowles by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,201,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 150,415 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Knowles by 1.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,497,769 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $27,424,000 after buying an additional 15,652 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Knowles by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,244,022 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $22,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,489 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter worth $19,276,000. Finally, HG Vora Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Knowles by 100.0% in the second quarter. HG Vora Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $18,310,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KN traded down $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.74. 3,260 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 646,315. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $21.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.22. Knowles has a 1 year low of $12.20 and a 1 year high of $22.79.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.59% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $235.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Knowles will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

