Analysts Set LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) PT at $95.88

LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $95.88.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

In other news, SVP Massimo Covezzi sold 11,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.79, for a total transaction of $1,138,443.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries by 80.8% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 329 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 211.5% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 324 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 120.0% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 352 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the third quarter worth $49,000. 66.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $93.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.40. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $68.61 and a 52 week high of $98.91. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.39.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.98 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 35.56%. Analysts expect that LyondellBasell Industries will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.27%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers and copolymers.

