Analysts Set Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) Price Target at $24.00

Merus NV (NASDAQ:MRUS) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.00.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MRUS shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Merus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th.

Get Merus alerts:

Merus stock opened at $15.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. Merus has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $20.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.21.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MRUS. Artal Group S.A. raised its stake in Merus by 16.7% during the second quarter. Artal Group S.A. now owns 350,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,128,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Merus by 3.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 92,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,788 shares during the last quarter. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Merus during the second quarter worth about $334,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Merus by 63.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Merus in the 3rd quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes MCLA-128, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer; and Phase I/II study for treating gastric, ovarian, endometrial, and non-small cell lung cancers.

Featured Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.